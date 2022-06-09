Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
EBAday 2022: Deutsche Bank's forecast for Stablecoins

Manuel Klein, Product Manager, Blockchain Solutions & Digital Currencies, Corporate Bank, Deutsche Bank speaks at EBAday2022 in Vienna about stablecoins. We learn about which types of stablecoins exist in the market and how do they differ, what happened to UST stablecoin and whether the central bank will provide their own CBDC in the future.

