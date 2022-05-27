Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Everyone’s Banking Platform: Why the future of banking has no boundaries

Max Chuard, Chief Executive Officer, Temenos, speaks at the Temenos Community Forum 2022 in London about the excitement of meeting in person again to discuss Everyone’s Banking Platform, the open, cloud-native platform that will create endless opportunities. We hear how Temenos' ecosystem encourages customer engagement, grows market share, and scales operations, and why banking doesn’t have to happen in a bank anymore due to open and collaborative business models like BaaS that is transforming banking.

