Getting results and navigating the implementation of big change programmes

Oren Marmur, SVP, General Manager, Payments, Finastra speaks during Sibos about his recent move from the Telecom space to the Fintech space and the difference and similarities between the two. We learn about the costs of implementing big change programs, how they are best approached in order to succeed and bring about the results that banks envisage, and how smaller sized institutions can play on the same level as their larger competitors, whilst also dealing with the constant stream of regulatory changes.

