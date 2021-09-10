Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
AWS on how high performing cloud development teams accelerate innovation

Randy Bradley, Digital Innovation Leader, Financial Services, Americas at Amazon Web Services, speaks about how high performing cloud development teams accelerate innovation. We learn about the opportunities and challenges associated with realising the benefits of digital transformation, about some of the initiatives required for organisational transformation, especially when attempting to create new products and iterate on insights, and what Financial Institutions’ product teams need to succeed.

709
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

