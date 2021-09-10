AWS on how high performing cloud development teams accelerate innovation

Randy Bradley, Digital Innovation Leader, Financial Services, Americas at Amazon Web Services, speaks about how high performing cloud development teams accelerate innovation. We learn about the opportunities and challenges associated with realising the benefits of digital transformation, about some of the initiatives required for organisational transformation, especially when attempting to create new products and iterate on insights, and what Financial Institutions’ product teams need to succeed.
