World Economic Forum's participation in & insights from the second Covid-19 fintech impact study

In an exclusive with FinextraTV, Ben Weisman, Financial Innovation Lead at the World Economic Forum speaks about their partnership and involvement with CCAF and World Bank in 'The Global COVID-19 Fintech Market Impact & Industry Resilience Study'. We learn more about how the pandemic has helped launch regulatory innovation and how this is improving financial inclusion for the underbanked, how FinTech's increasing prevalence of digital payments is empowering emerging markets and developing economies, and the ways in which the report will work to shape other agendas and initiatives underway at the World Economic Forum.

