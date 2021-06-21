Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Key findings from 'Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative'

John Farrell, SVP product, Volante Technologies, speaks to Finextra about their recent research together that looks at ‘Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative’. We hear about the key objectives of the report, how the adoption of Platform-as-a-Service models is on the rise, what issues Financial institutions are currently facing when connecting to real-time schemes and how this mirrors what is happening in cross-border payments.

