Key findings from 'Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative'

John Farrell, SVP product, Volante Technologies, speaks to Finextra about their recent research together that looks at ‘Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative’. We hear about the key objectives of the report, how the adoption of Platform-as-a-Service models is on the rise, what issues Financial institutions are currently facing when connecting to real-time schemes and how this mirrors what is happening in cross-border payments.
