Balancing Banks' regulatory & customer goals with their innovation agendas

Paul Thomalla, Global Head of Payments, Finastra, speaks to FinextraTV in the lead-up to EBAday 2012 about the banks' balancing act of multiple priorities across Europe and the challenges they face. We go through the laundry list of both regulatory deadlines and customer-led expectations for new and innovative solutions, the approaches banks are taking to tackle these hurdles, and how Finastra sees banks satisfying their goals whilst keeping up with their innovation agendas.

1103