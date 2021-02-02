Better Business Banking: Keeping up with the digitally empowered business community

Soren Mogensen, Chief Growth Officer & financial infrastructure provider, Banking Circle, talks about how the financial services sector is keeping up with the needs of the digitally empowered business community, how banks are focusing on developing propositions fit for purpose for their customers beyond the pandemic, and what’s holding them back from delivering the flexible solutions businesses need.
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.