Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

A Once in a Generation Shift for Digital Innovation

Lynne Zeldenryk, WW Innovation Lead, Financial Services at Amazon Web Services, speaks to FinextraTV about the power of cloud strategies, and the role adoption has in developing cutting edge new products and services, the need for more creativity and innovation amongst banks, and how this is driving the market to deliver new products more speedily and efficiently.

503
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /cloud

11 Dec
News
Shifting to mission-critical: What are the key drivers of cloud adoption?
Newsdesk
10 Dec
Company
Sterling Trading Tech updates cloud-based risk platform
Sterling Trading Tech
09 Dec
Company
SunTec signs Bancolombia
SunTec Business Solutions
09 Dec
Company
Modularbank raises EUR4m
Modularbank
09 Dec
Company
Commerzbank taps LPA cloud tech for post trade digitalisation
LPA Group

Related Companies

Amazon

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

Markets Security Retail banking Identity Regulation & Compliance Payments

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)