A Once in a Generation Shift for Digital Innovation

Lynne Zeldenryk, WW Innovation Lead, Financial Services at Amazon Web Services, speaks to FinextraTV about the power of cloud strategies, and the role adoption has in developing cutting edge new products and services, the need for more creativity and innovation amongst banks, and how this is driving the market to deliver new products more speedily and efficiently.
