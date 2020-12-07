Strategies to Unlock The Value of Your Payments Infrastructure

Dudley White, SVP and Payments General Manager, Financial & Risk Management Solutions at Fiserv provides insights into what’s been on financial institutions' agenda this year. From protecting and growing revenue to managing payment infrastructure that meets compliance and strategic plans – there was plenty to manage. Going into 2021, what will be the key trends and how should financial institutions respond? Watch this video.
