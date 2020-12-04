Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Digital Transformation 2.0 - Unifying Fraud and Risk Teams Across an Organization

Lukayn Hunsicker, Feedzai VP of Product, speaks about Covid-19 and the acceleration of digital transformation, and how this has impacted risk management. We learn about unifying traditionally disparate functions in traditional organisations, how organisations should rethink their risk strategies and what is needed in the face of increased transaction volume.

