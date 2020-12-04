Digital Transformation 2.0 - Unifying Fraud and Risk Teams Across an Organization

Lukayn Hunsicker, Feedzai VP of Product, speaks about Covid-19 and the acceleration of digital transformation, and how this has impacted risk management. We learn about unifying traditionally disparate functions in traditional organisations, how organisations should rethink their risk strategies and what is needed in the face of increased transaction volume.
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.