The benefits of SWIFTs bold new transaction management model

Harry Newman, Head of Payments Strategy, SWIFT, speaking during EBAday 2020 about the recent announcement made by SWIFT about a bold new strategy that involves moving from messaging towards a transaction management model, what the strategy will entail, the challenges it addresses, and how it will benefit financial institutions and their end customers.
