Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

The benefits of SWIFTs bold new transaction management model

Harry Newman, Head of Payments Strategy, SWIFT, speaking during EBAday 2020 about the recent announcement made by SWIFT about a bold new strategy that involves moving from messaging towards a transaction management model, what the strategy will entail, the challenges it addresses, and how it will benefit financial institutions and their end customers.

632
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /payments

36 m
Video
The benefits of SWIFTs bold new transaction management model
FinextraTV
50 m
Company
YES Bank implements SMS Pay functionality on POS terminals
YES Bank
1 h
Company
Razorpay issues first corporate credit cards
Razorpay
1 h
News
PagoFX launches international money transfer app in Belgium
Newsdesk
1 h
Video
Taking brave & strategic steps forward post-pandemic
FinextraTV

Related Companies

Swift

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Markets Security Regulation & Compliance

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

Swift

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)