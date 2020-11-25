Harmonisation across the Pan-European Payments Landscape

Evelien Witlox, Global Head of Payments, ING, speaks during EBAday 2020 about the Pan European Payments Landscape. We learn about the need for harmonisation across countries, whether there a case to be made for collectively joining forces to manage them more efficiently and how ING balances the vast number of regulatory initiatives with their ambition to stay innovative.
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.