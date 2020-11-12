How Ripple is boosting education around blockchain and crypto

We speak with Ken Weber, Head of Social Impact at Ripple, regarding the significant work the software company is undertaking in partnership with academic institutions and bodies such as the UBRI and University College London to boost education around blockchain and crypto. Weber also addresses the work being carried out by the firm’s Ripple Impact initiative, which works to further financial inclusion and sustainability across the globe.

Click here to learn more about the Ripple Impact initiative. Disclaimer: While the firm owns 60 billion XRP (as of 2018) which is reportedly over half the total supply of the currency, Ripple underscores that is it to be distinguished from the cryptocurrency XRP.

