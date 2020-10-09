Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Protecting portfolios in a changing business & commercial credit landscape

Gareth Rees, Product Director, Experian Business Information, UK&I, speaks about how the market change has over the last 6 months, the changes in government intervention, the impact it has on the commercial lending environment and what firms need to consider in their strategies for commercial lending in the short and long term.

Watch Experian's video to learn about how the business and commercial credit landscape has changed, the impact of Government schemes, demand on credit and what lenders should be monitoring to help protect portfolios.

Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

