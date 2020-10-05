Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

How the pandemic has spurred on innovation with BNP Paribas

Graham Ray, Global Head of Sales and GRM for Financial Intermediaries, BNP Paribas Securities Services, gives his View From Sibos on how the pandemic has changed the way businesses interact with their customers and spurred on innovation. We learn about the acceleration in technology and shift in business strategies as a result of Covid-19, BNP Paribas's partnership with Digital Asset in APAC, the opportunities it brought and where we are with the development of blockchain-based real-time settlement apps.

425
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /security

02 Oct
News
Ransomware victims who pay up could face fines of up to $20m
Newsdesk
02 Oct
Company
Santander teams up with poets to turn financial crimes into rhymes
Santander
30 Sep
Blog post
How Fintech Companies Are Dealing with New Data Security Challenges
Yulin Chung
30 Sep
Blog post
The significance of SaaS in reducing security debt for the financial services industry
Paul Farrington
29 Sep
Company
Mastercard bids to improve transparency in digital banking applications
Mastercard

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Payments Retail banking Covid-19

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)