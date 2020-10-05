How the pandemic has spurred on innovation with BNP Paribas

Graham Ray, Global Head of Sales and GRM for Financial Intermediaries, BNP Paribas Securities Services, gives his View From Sibos on how the pandemic has changed the way businesses interact with their customers and spurred on innovation. We learn about the acceleration in technology and shift in business strategies as a result of Covid-19, BNP Paribas's partnership with Digital Asset in APAC, the opportunities it brought and where we are with the development of blockchain-based real-time settlement apps.

425