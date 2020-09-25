Reverberations of Railsbank's recent acquisition of Wirecard

FinextraTV spoke to Railsbank about the recent acquisition of payments processor Wirecard, a buy-out of which will hopefully end a tumultuous period for Wirecard's UK business, which had the fintech industry watching closely after it was temporarily shut down by the Financial Conduct Authority. Nigel Verdon, CEO, RailsBank, talks us through what happened and about the reverberations of this story on the rest of the market.

