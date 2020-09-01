Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Propelling collaboration on climate risk with open source data

Truman Semans, CEO, OS-Climate, speaks with Richard Peers, Responsible Risk about the promising open-data and open-source modeling and analytics efforts for sustainable finance that are currently underway and how OS-Climate is taking bold steps to target these aims through collaboration with exciting players in Tech and Finance.

