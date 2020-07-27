Unlocking affordability - A pivotal tool on the road to pandemic recovery

Rob Haslingden, Head of Digital Propositions & Andrea Cox, Director, Affordability, Experian, speak to FinextraTV about Covid-19’s impact on customer affordability, inclusion and vulnerability. We learn about the accelerated use of affordability and creditworthiness, the challenges organisations are facing and the approach they are taking to address these challenges.
