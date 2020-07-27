Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Unlocking affordability - A pivotal tool on the road to pandemic recovery

Rob Haslingden, Head of Digital Propositions & Andrea Cox, Director, Affordability, Experian, speak to FinextraTV about Covid-19’s impact on customer affordability, inclusion and vulnerability. We learn about the accelerated use of affordability and creditworthiness, the challenges organisations are facing and the approach they are taking to address these challenges.

 Download the whitepaper 'Unlocking affordability – A pivotal tool on the road to pandemic recovery' HERE. 

