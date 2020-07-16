Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

How banks need to adapt today to compete tomorrow

Eelco Boonstra, Managing Director EMEA at Mambu spoke to FinextraTV about what banks need to do to compete in an increasingly competitive market made even more so, as a result of Covid-19. We learn about the challenges and opportunities traditional banks face, the technology they are looking towards to support their growth, how the concept of neobanks and incumbants has blurred, and what the two can learn from each other going forward.

782
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /retail

1 h
Video
How banks need to adapt today to compete tomorrow
FinextraTV
2 h
News
Monzo to charge users for account aggregation features
Newsdesk
3 h
Company
UOB and Getz dish up online storefronts for fodd and beverage industry
UOB
3 h
Company
Barclaycard becomes new acquiring partner of FreedomPay
FreedomPay
3 h
Company
Italian Banca Ifis enters the German market in partnership with Raisin
Raisin

Related Companies

Mambu

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Markets Payments Covid-19

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)