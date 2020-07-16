How banks need to adapt today to compete tomorrow

Eelco Boonstra, Managing Director EMEA at Mambu spoke to FinextraTV about what banks need to do to compete in an increasingly competitive market made even more so, as a result of Covid-19. We learn about the challenges and opportunities traditional banks face, the technology they are looking towards to support their growth, how the concept of neobanks and incumbants has blurred, and what the two can learn from each other going forward.

