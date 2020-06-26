Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

P27 to tackle H2 with gusto after virus and Norway setbacks

Lars Sjögren, CEO, P27 Nordic Payments Platform gives FinextraTV an exclusive update on P27's progress in building the world’s first real-time, cross-border payment system in multiple currencies. He tells us how P27 has handled the disruption caused by Covid-19, what their plans are for implementation in the remainder of 2020 and why P27 is still essential for trade across the Nordic countries. Lars ends by highlighting how the support of Nordic countries is central to the success of P27 and what each country’s commitment is to P27 today.

Read more on the Story 'P27 on track as Norway commits further and community banks are brought into the fold' HERE.

 

1563
Contributed | what does this mean?
This content is contributed or sourced from third parties but has been subject to Finextra editorial review.

More on /payments

3 h
News
P27 on track as Norway commits further and community banks are brought into the fold
Newsdesk
3 h
Video
FinextraTV Exclusive - P27 to tackle H2 with gusto after virus and Norway setbacks
FinextraTV
13 h
News
SolarisBank and American Express team on installment payment loans
Newsdesk
13 h
News
KBC to roll out wearable payments to all customers
Newsdesk
20 h
Company
Clearhaus forms partnership with Spanish payments gateway PaynoPain
Clearhaus

Related Companies

P27

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Markets Retail banking Covid-19 Regulation & Compliance

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)