Exclusive FinextraTV & P27 Nordic Payments Platform Update

Lars Sjögren, CEO, P27 Nordic Payments Platform gives FinextraTV an exclusive update on P27's progress in building the world’s first real-time, cross-border payment system in multiple currencies. He tells us how P27 has handled the disruption caused by Covid-19, their plans are for implementation for the remainder of 2020 and why P27 is still essential for trade across the Nordic countries. Lars ends by highlighting how the support of Nordic countries is central to the success of P27 and what is each country’s commitment is to P27 today.

