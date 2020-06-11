Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Decoding the Buzz: The Evolution of Virtual Accounts

Conor Colleary, Vice President for Oracle Financial Services talks about how Virtual Account Management is becoming a buzzword in Corporate Banking and the factors driving today's evolution, from self-service functionality, faster payments, APIs, and the current pains of treasury. We learn how banks are leveraging the use cases of VAM with their Corporate clients, Conor's predictions for VAM’s adoption alongside the mounting pressure on capital and what we can expect from Oracle's webinar with AITE’s Group.

Join Oracle Financial Services vice president of global solutions, banking Conor Colleary and global solutions lead, banking Jeffrey Edison, and Aite Group senior analyst David Bannister for this live webinar.

86
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

