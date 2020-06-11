Decoding the Buzz: The Evolution of Virtual Accounts

Conor Colleary, Vice President for Oracle Financial Services talks about how Virtual Account Management is becoming a buzzword in Corporate Banking and the factors driving today's evolution, from self-service functionality, faster payments, APIs, and the current pains of treasury. We learn how banks are leveraging the use cases of VAM with their Corporate clients, Conor's predictions for VAM’s adoption alongside the mounting pressure on capital and what we can expect from Oracle's webinar with AITE’s Group.

