'A platform built towards solving a global systemic issue'

Nicole Anderson from Redsand Ventures speaks about her key takeaways from SustainableFinance.Live and reflections from the session on Impact Investing. In this session, experts working in Asset Management; Fund; Portfolio management discussed the challenges of building an Impact Investment portfolio that evidences the impact, delivers suitable returns and can be created and managed with required ROI. Overcoming challenges and identifying opportunities to create sound portfolios that deliver returns for all stakeholders.

