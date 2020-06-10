Dematerialising trade finance during COVID-19

Raphael Barisaac, Global Co-Head of Cash Management and Global Co-Head of Trade, UniCredit speaks to Hannah Wallace, FinextraTV about the impact of Covid-19 on future corporate finance and liquidity requirements, whether we have come to the end of the road in our efforts to dematerialise trade finance and what banks are doing internally to automate the complexity of trade processing and operations.
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.