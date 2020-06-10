Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Dematerialising trade finance during COVID-19

Raphael Barisaac, Global Co-Head of Cash Management and Global Co-Head of Trade, UniCredit speaks to Hannah Wallace, FinextraTV about the impact of Covid-19 on future corporate finance and liquidity requirements, whether we have come to the end of the road in our efforts to dematerialise trade finance and what banks are doing internally to automate the complexity of trade processing and operations.

415
