Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

Sustainable Finance.Live: Session 2 -Impact Investing

In this session, experts working in Asset Management; Fund; Portfolio management discuss the challenges of building an Impact Investment portfolio that evidences the impact, delivers suitable returns, and can be created and managed with required ROI. Overcoming challenges and identifying opportunities to create sound portfolios that deliver returns for all stakeholders.

2081
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

More on /sustainable

2 h
Video
SustainbleFinance.Live Uniting the World of Data with ESG Goals
FinextraTV
4 h
Company
UniCredit appoints Roberta Marracino as head of group ESG strategy and impact banking
UniCredit
09 Jun
Video
View From Early Stage Investor EBRD - The issues and opportunities
FinextraTV
09 Jun
Video
A View From: Reporting and Data to Build an ESG Portfolio
FinextraTV
08 Jun
News
NatWest launches carbon calculator for staffers working from home
Newsdesk

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Markets

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)