A View From SustainableFinance.Live: Linking financial rewards with risk

In a View From SustainableFinance.Live, Richard Conway, CEO & Founder, Elastacloud, speaks after Finextra and Responsible Risk's Virtual Co-Creation Workshop on Impact Investing. Session 1 on Day 2 of the workshops covered all things Investing in Green Energy Storage and Securitising Green Investments whereby experts such as Richard explained how best to design new finance for new infrastructure and new models to lower costs and reduce risk of investing in this asset class, in alignment with project finance and impact investing.

