Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

A View From SustainableFinance.Live: Linking financial rewards with risk

In a View From SustainableFinance.Live, Richard Conway, CEO & Founder, Elastacloud, speaks after Finextra and Responsible Risk's Virtual Co-Creation Workshop on Impact Investing. Session 1 on Day 2 of the workshops covered all things Investing in Green Energy Storage and Securitising Green Investments whereby experts such as Richard explained how best to design new finance for new infrastructure and new models to lower costs and reduce risk of investing in this asset class, in alignment with project finance and impact investing.

630
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

More on /sustainable

1 h
Video
A View From SustainableFinance.Live: Linking financial rewards with risk
FinextraTV
05 Jun
Video
Investing in Green Energy Storage and Securitising Green Investments
FinextraTV
03 Jun
Blog post
Customer acquisition cost: probably the most valuable metric for Fintechs
Joris Lochy
02 Jun
News
Sustainable Finance Live: How investment opportunities can transform the greenhouse gas landscape
Newsdesk
02 Jun
Company
Salt Edge’s data aggregation helps Zeeco calculate carbon emissions
Salt Edge

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)