Sustainable Finance.Live: Co-Creation Workshop on Investment and Asset Management - Day 1

Finextra and ResponsibleRisk bring together sustainable finance experts to discuss how financial services firms and technology companies can achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. This Co-Creation Workshop on Investment and Asset Management covers designing, building and reporting sustainable finance products and services for early-stage investment and institutional investors. Our speakers go into detail about how investment opportunities can transform the greenhouse gas landscape. The sessions define what investors require in order to track and securitise with confidence and what asset managers need to build portfolios that institutional investors will select. Most importantly, what will give them confidence in the veracity of data and zero in on reporting in sustainable finance.

502
Write a blog post about this story (membership required)