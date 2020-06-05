Adrian Sargent, CEO & Founder, ESG Treasury speaks to Richard Peers off the back of Finextra and Responsible Risk's Virtual Co-Creation Workshop on Impact Investing. Session 1 on Day 2 covered all things Investing in Green Energy Storage and Securitising Green Investments. Experts such as Adrian explained how best to design new finance for new infrastructure and new models to lower costs and reduce risk of investing in this asset class, in alignment with project finance and impact investing.

498