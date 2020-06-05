Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

Investing in Green Energy Storage and Securitising Green Investments

Adrian Sargent, CEO & Founder, ESG Treasury speaks to Richard Peers off the back of Finextra and Responsible Risk's Virtual Co-Creation Workshop on Impact Investing. Session 1 on Day 2 covered all things Investing in Green Energy Storage and Securitising Green Investments. Experts such as Adrian explained how best to design new finance for new infrastructure and new models to lower costs and reduce risk of investing in this asset class, in alignment with project finance and impact investing.

498
Contributed | what does this mean?
This content is contributed or sourced from third parties but has been subject to Finextra editorial review.

More on /sustainable

2 h
Video
Investing in Green Energy Storage and Securitising Green Investments
FinextraTV
03 Jun
Blog post
Customer acquisition cost: probably the most valuable metric for Fintechs
Joris Lochy
02 Jun
News
Sustainable Finance Live: How investment opportunities can transform the greenhouse gas landscape
Newsdesk
02 Jun
Company
Salt Edge’s data aggregation helps Zeeco calculate carbon emissions
Salt Edge
01 Jun
Company
Rebuilt Bunq app goes into Public Beta
Bunq

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Markets Regulation & Compliance People

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)