Tandem Unplugged: Accommodating Changing Customer Psychologies Post-Pandemic

Ricky KNOX, CEO & Founder, Tandem Bank speaks to Hannah Wallace in a FinextraTV Unplugged interview on Covid-19's impact of the public's financial health, how Tandem is helping customers who have been financially impacted by the virus and how our psychology towards credit cards is changing. We hear about where Tandem is placed against the likes of Monzo and Starling, their niche group of customers, and the advantages of not being tied to a traditional bank.

