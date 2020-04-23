Head of FIs GTS, Bank of America's predictions and advice during crisis

Paul Taylor, Head of Financial Institutions GTS, Bank of America, tells Hannah Wallace, FinextraTV, how their network is working together to support each other and their clients during the current crisis. Financial Institutions seeking stability in their technology, risk management, business continuity and, credit and liquidity functions are advised to increase communication and go digital in their transactions and documentation. We question whether the crisis will signal the end of cash and whether we are witnessing 'the new normal' going forward.

