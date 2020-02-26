The Evolution of Open Banking beyond Europe

Jim Wadsworth, SVP Open Banking at Mastercard spoke to Hannah Wallace, FinextraTV at Merchant Payments Ecosystem 2020 in Berlin about how things have moved on with Open Banking and the part regulation has played moving European intervention along. We learn about the impact innovation and collaboration has had on the merchants payments industry, areas where we are seeing the greatest growth such as India and what progress we are making in areas where cash-based transactions still reign.

