Spotlight on Stream Processing and Machine Learning

David Brimley, Financial Services Industry Consultant, Hazelcast, speaks to FinextraTV about what financial services firms are doing with machine learning and what firms should consider as they progress through their machine learning journey. He explains how streaming data fits in financial services, how firms can ease into streaming without going through a complete re-architecture of their systems and how financial services technologists need to keep an eye on developments in In-memory computing, Cloud and Containerization.

11498