Top trends for Merchants: Platforms, Scale, Regulation and cheap Technology.

Ron Kalifa, Chairman, Network International, opened Day 1 at the Merchant Payments Ecosystem in Berlin speaking amongst a panel of industry leaders on trends that are arising and setting the tone for the Year 2020. He shares with Hannah Wallace from FinextraTV what it takes to successfully lead a company in such an ambiguous market, how payments companies need to anticipate changes in platform technology, the challenges aground scalability and the hurdles regulation will bring.
