The transformation of global trade-the challenges, the opportunities and the solutions.

Dr Rebecca Harding, Trade Economist, Equant Analytics and Daniel Schmand, Global Head of Trade Finance, Deutsche Bank share their views on the fall in world trade, what it means for cross-border trade and how it is financed. Looking at the shifts in the way business is done today and how digitalisation, blockchain and manufacturing as a service will evolve, and the impact it all has on the future of this business.