03 October 2017
Setting the standard in an always on, digital world

12 September 2017

Fabio Grignani, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, SIA, talks about how the increased volume of digital transactions and changing expectations of payments systems are impacting companies’ business continuity and demanding that they modernize their business architectures through innovation.

Hitesh Thakkar
Hitesh Thakkar - FIS Payments Software and Services India - India | 12 September, 2017, 12:29

Good business case for Active - active DR for STP/Mobile payments going further. SIA came long way with it's offers in payments across 40 countries and expected that they will come with such solutions for its availability challenges. 

Side talk: Active - Active setup has it's own deadlocks which need to be taken care as sometimes false alert raises such deadlocks and with out any DR incident it kicks in Active Active fall back event resulting in deadlock.

