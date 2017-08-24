Login | Sign up |Help
03 October 2017
Digitalisation of the workforce

24 August 2017 | 27189 views | 1

Mark Adams, Head of Human Resources, HSBC, and Georgina Jarratt, Head of Transformation, HSBC, talk at the SAP Financial Services Forum about the role of people in digital transformation, the cultural challenges we can expect for the future and the skillsets required to accompany new digital technology.

A Finextra member
A Finextra member | 24 August, 2017, 22:58

Not very informative. All they did was repeat the question. We all know that there are significant people and cultural challenges in digital transformation, and that employees will need to be equipped. Equipped in what ways?

