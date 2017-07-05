 
05 July 2017
How to make the most of PSD2

3 hours ago

Christian Schaefer, Head of Payments, Corporate Cash Management at Deutsche Bank talks about banks' readiness to meet the requirements of PSD2. Banks are on course to deliver the first phase in Q1 of next year. They have more time to prepare to open up their bank infrastructure to third-parties and offer stronger authentication but they should be focused on this and the benefits it brings. There are new revenue generating services banks can offer, increasingly through partnerships with the fintech community.

