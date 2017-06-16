 
16 June 2017
Performance requirements of instant can be daunting

10 hours ago | 1653 views | 1

Tristan Blampied, Senior Product Manager at Pelican, talks about the rise of real-time payments, the challenges in meeting performance demands, the compliance requirements of instant and how off the shelf platforms can help.

Nmutaka Chikwendu
Nmutaka Chikwendu - Standard Chartered - Lagos | 16 June, 2017, 17:57

2 features that we activated before releasing InstantPay in Nigeria were name validation and instant alerts. This helped to ensure the beneficiary name was confirmed by their bank, and they received a notificaiton immediately their account was credited.

This was a major tool in growing trust in the systems and processes as well as increasing the velocity of money. 

