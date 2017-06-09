 
09 June 2017
The challenge of adding value when not selling

James Eardley, Global Director – Industry Marketing at SAP | hybris, discusses the gap between banks’ belief that they are working hard to engage customers and the extent to which customers feel it (demonstrated in recent research with Finextra), the need for banks to increase engagement by educating customers to make more use of the products they have already, and how banks can exploit data to better know their customers – and better serve them in the periods when they don’t want to buy financial products.

