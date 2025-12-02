Zepz launches stablecoin-linked Visa cards

Payment provider Zepz has teamed up with stablecoin infrastructure company Bridge to offer stablecoin-linked Visa cards to its Sendwave Wallets customers.

The Sendwave Wallet was launched by Zepz in October. The latest development will enable those wallet users to use stablecoins for some of their purchases.

The Bridge infrastructure will convert those stablecoins to local currencies for the benefit of merchants.

Part of the agreement with Bridge, a Stripe company, is that Zepz will expand into new markets, including the US, Canada and Australia.

Stripe has been involved in a number of stablecoin-linked launches in recent months, following its acquistion of Bridge in October 2024.

This includes the September launch of Open Issuance, a platform that lets businesses launch and manage their own stablecoins with just a few lines of code, that was developed in partnership with spend management platform Brex.

“For years, cross-border communities have been underserved by a financial system that wasn’t built for them," said Mark Lenhard, Zepz CEO. "We’re changing that."

"We launched our card issuing platform earlier this year to address a major gap we saw in the market," added Zach Abrams, CEO and co-founder of Bridge. "Global fintechs like Zepz shouldn't have to spend years launching cards from scratch in every single country."