/financial crime

News and resources on financial crime, including fraud, scams, Anti Money Laundering and Know Your Customer.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Revolut launches 'street mode' to combat transfer mugging

Revolut has bolstered its security features ahead of the festive season in an effort to mitigate an expected rise in phone-snatching and 'transfer mugging'.

1 Like 5 Be the first to comment

Revolut launches &#39;street mode&#39; to combat transfer mugging

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

The new feature, called 'Street Mode', will be offered to UK customers. Users can define 'trusted locations' such as their home while any locations not defined as safe will be subject to a one hour delay and additional ID checks. 

Revolut has also expanded its wealth protecton feature which was launched in 2024.

According to research, phone snatching has surged in the UK with reported incidents rising by 425% since 2021. Part of the rationale for snatching is that thieves hope to be able to extract funds on mobile apps like Revolut while the phone is unlocked. 

An additional tactic by thieves is to enage in 'transfer mugging' where victims are forced to perform the various ID checks needed to forward funds. 

Rami Kalai, Product Owner at Revolut said: “It’s vital that we stay on top of emerging threats to customer funds and transfer mugging is one that is rising across many cities and countries," said Rami Kalai, product owner at Revolut

"Street Mode is a smart, location-aware shield that adapts to locations where customers need an extra level of protection and provides confidence on the go," he added. 

 

Sponsored [Webinar] PREDICT 2026: Stablecoins in Transition: Regulatory, Technological and Market Forecasts
1 Like

Share

1
5
 
 
 

Related Company

Revolut

Channels

/financial crime /wealth management /retail banking /security /payments

Keywords

mobile & online banking

Comments: (0)

Related news

/regulation

Revolut centralises regulatory reporting and risk with Nasdaq AxiomSL

/security

Revolut takes on impersonation scams with in-app calls

/security

Revolut launches AI-based scam detection feature

/security

Revolut faces US class action suit over biometric data collection

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

[On-Demand Webinar] Redefining Global Transaction Banking with A2A and Cross-Border PaymentsFinextra Promoted[On-Demand Webinar] Redefining Global Transaction Banking with A2A and Cross-Border Payments

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept