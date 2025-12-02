/wealth management

News and resources on wealth, investment management, robo and advisor markets worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Deutsche Börse bids $5.5bn for Allfunds

German stock exchange operator Deutsche Börse has bid $5.5bn to acquire investment funds platform Allfunds in a move that could have ramifications for Europe's asset and wealth management market.

  0 Be the first to comment

Deutsche B&#246;rse bids $5.5bn for Allfunds

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Deutsche Börse has confirmed that it has entered exclusive discuissions with Allfunds and has stated that the Allfunds board has agreed to enter into an exclusivity period based on the current proposal.

While a binding offer has not yet been made, the proposed terms would value Allfunds stock at €8.80 per share with €4.30 in cash, €4.30 in newly issued Deutsche Börse shares and €0.20 per share in dividends for 2025.

Allfunds currently has €1.7trn in assets under administration on its platform and a 30% share of Europe's cross-border funds distribution market.

Deutsche Börse also has its own fund services business, Vestima, as well as a post-trade business, Clearstream. 

According to Deutsche Börse, the acquisition would help reduce fragmentation in Europe's investment market. It would also help to promote more involvement from retail investors, both stated goals from the EU in its ambition to promtoe the trading bloc as an investment funds centre. 

“Deutsche Börse Group is a strong advocate of a prospering funds industry being essential to the EU’s status as a globally relevant financial center," stated the exchange group.

"The proposed transaction would be in line with Deutsche Börse’s strategy and further emphasizes its ongoing commitment and efforts to strengthen European capital markets and its global competitiveness as envisioned by the Savings and Investments Union (SIU).”

It is not the first time an exchange group has recognised the potential value in acquiring Allfunds. In 2023, Euronext also made a €5.5bn offer for the funds platform before later dropping its bid. 

Sponsored [New Report] Holistic Banking Platform Modernisation: Balancing Innovation and Business Continuity
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Deutsche Börse Allfunds

Channels

/wealth management /wholesale banking /markets

Keywords

asset management mergers and acquisitions portfolio management trade execution

Comments: (0)

Related news

/markets

EU opens anti-trust investigation into alleged market collusion between Deutsche Börse and Nasdaq

/regulation

Deutsche Börse integrates social media intelligence into market surveillance tech

/markets

Deutsche Börse backs private market trading platform Forge for European launch

/crypto

Deutsche Börse goes live with spot trading platform for crypto assets

/markets

Why did Euronext drop bid to acquire Allfunds?

/markets

Euronext makes €5.5bn indicative offer for Allfunds

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

[New Report] Modernising Liquidity Management for Real-Time BankingFinextra Promoted[New Report] Modernising Liquidity Management for Real-Time Banking

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept