NatWest buys stake in SME finance fintech Bourn

NatWest is buying a minority stake in Bourn, a London-bases small business financing fintech, according to Sky News.

0

UK high street giant NatWest has joined a £3.5 million funding round for Bourn alongside Portfolio Ventures, McPike Global Family Office, Haatch, Love Ventures and Aperture.



The funding will be used to back the rollout of Bourn's flagship Flexible Trade Account (FTA) product. The FTA provides access to secured lending, offering overdraft-style flexibility directly into the bank accounts and financial platforms used by SMEs.



According to Sky News, NatWest plans to use insights from the FTA to investigate how embedded working capital can strengthen cashflow access for its business customers.



Ladi Greenstreet, head, strategic investments, NatWest, says: "Their [Bourn's] founding team combines deep banking expertise with genuine fintech innovation, while their capabilities complement our ambition to help customers access working capital seamlessly through the platforms they already use."