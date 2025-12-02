Nevis raises $35m to build AI for wealth management

Nevis, a startup founded by former Revolut executives, has raised $35 million in Series A funding to build an AI platform for wealth management.
Editorial
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Sequoia Capital, Iconiq and Ribbit Capital joined the round, bringing Nevis's total funding to $40 million less than a year after founding.
Founded by a trio of ex-Revoluters, Nevis builds AI tools to help financial advisors automate their administrative workflows end-to-end. The company already serves some of the fastest-growing wealth management firms in the US, supporting Registered Investment Advisors that collectively manage more than $50 billion in client assets.
“Nevis is the world’s first AI platform for wealth management,” says Mark Swan, CEO, Nevis. “We’re building a future where every financial advisor is supported by an AI platform that can actually complete operational tasks end-to-end. From helping advisors prepare for client meetings to opening custodian accounts, Nevis streamlines the workflows that consume the majority of an advisor’s time."