Nevis raises $35m to build AI for wealth management

Nevis, a startup founded by former Revolut executives, has raised $35 million in Series A funding to build an AI platform for wealth management.

Sequoia Capital, Iconiq and Ribbit Capital joined the round, bringing Nevis's total funding to $40 million less than a year after founding.



Founded by a trio of ex-Revoluters, Nevis builds AI tools to help financial advisors automate their administrative workflows end-to-end. The company already serves some of the fastest-growing wealth management firms in the US, supporting Registered Investment Advisors that collectively manage more than $50 billion in client assets.



“Nevis is the world’s first AI platform for wealth management,” says Mark Swan, CEO, Nevis. “We’re building a future where every financial advisor is supported by an AI platform that can actually complete operational tasks end-to-end. From helping advisors prepare for client meetings to opening custodian accounts, Nevis streamlines the workflows that consume the majority of an advisor’s time."