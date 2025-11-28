Vodacom M-Pesa Tanzania adds cross-border payment options

Vodacom Tanzania has struck several deals that expand the ways in which people can use its M-Pesa mobile payments service around the world.
Editorial
Tanzania's leading telco has teamed up with Visa to enable customers to make global tap and pay transactions using the M-Pesa Visa tokenised card.
Meanwhile, M-Pesa customers can now pay merchants in China via Alipay, transact in Dubai through TerraPay-supported merchants, and make purchases in Uganda directly into MTN MoMo wallets, powered by Thunes.
"Through this combined effort, we are opening new trade corridors, reducing the cost of doing business, and giving customers greater freedom to participate in the global digital economy," says Epimack Mbeteni, M-Pesa director, Vodacom Tanzania.