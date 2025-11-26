Mastercard launches Access Pass programme to boost customer engagement

Mastercard has launched a programme designed to help issuers and partners deepen connections with customers through tailored experiences and exclusive perks.
Mastercard Access Pass overlays digital designs and special benefits onto existing debit, credit, or prepaid cards with the click of a button, allowing users to keep their current cards and benefits while adding a new layer of perks. Cardholders can add unique card art to their digital wallet and instantly access special benefits.
The McLaren Formula 1 Team and First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) are the first firms to roll out Access Pass, enabling cardholders to access limited-edition card art, a McLaren Plus membership, and events, experiences and merchandise.
Jorn Lambert, chief product officer, Mastercard, says: “With Mastercard Access Pass, we’ve created a seamless digital gateway to the passions that matter most to our cardholders. Together with incredible partners like the McLaren Formula 1 Team and FAB, we’re delivering exclusive experiences - starting in the UAE and expanding globally.”