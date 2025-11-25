AI workflow startup Model ML raises $75 million

Model ML, an AI-based workflow automation startup for deal teams at financial services companies, has raised $75 million in Series A financing just one year after launch.

0

Led by FT Partners, the round also includes participation from Y Combinator, QED, 13Books, Latitude and LocalGlobe, and comes just six months after the company’s seed raise.



Headquartered in San Francisco with offices in New York and London, Model ML enables deal teams to quickly prepare pitch decks, investment memos, and diligence reports by providing AI Modules that automate client-ready Word, PowerPoint, and Excel outputs directly from trusted data, in exact prior formats.



CEO Chaz Englander says: "High-stakes business runs on documents: pitch decks, diligence summaries, investment memos. But most firms still build them the hard way. Analysts spend entire weekends cross-checking numbers and formatting slides. Despite all that effort, mistakes still slip through because no one can realistically verify every data point in a 100-page deliverable. Our agents reason across data sources, write the code to extract and transform what's needed, and generate finished, branded outputs with verification built in.



He says the company recently ran a verification workflow, testing the AI against consultants from McKinsey and Bain on real Word and PowerPoint outputs. The consultants took over an hour to complete the task. Model ML did it in under three minutes and still caught more errors.



Model ML is guided by a world-class advisory board, including former HSBC CEO Noel Quinn and UBS chair Axel Weber, among others. Clients include several of the largest investment banks, asset managers, and consultants in the world.



"Model ML is creating the blueprint for how modern financial services firms will operate,” says Weber. “In today’s world, precision and speed are essential, reputation and innovation are a must. Model ML delivers this at scale."