Crypto firm KuCoin integrates with Brazil's Pix

Crypto platform KuCoin has integrated its payments arm with Brazil's instant payments platform PIX.

The move means that millions of Brazilians can convert and spend over 50 cryptocurrencies at any merchant accepting Pix QR codes.



The integration streamlines instant crypto-to-BRL conversions, enabling users to transfer funds directly from their KuCoin accounts to any Brazilian bank or pay merchants via Pix.



Launched by Brazil's central bank in late 2020, Pix has proved a runaway success, used by more than 170 million people to make instant payments 24/7.



"By integrating with Pix, we are unlocking a new economic layer for Brazil's digitally savvy population," says Raymond Ngai, KuCoin Pay lead.