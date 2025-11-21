/cryptocurrency

Bitcoin plummets, cryptocurrencies lose $2 billion in liquidations

Bitcoin is steadily plummeting, heading towards its worst performance since 2022’s crypto winter.

Bitcoin value fell by 6.4% to $81,629 on Friday, Bloomberg reported, dropping from $126,000 valuations in October. Ether shed 7.6% to below $2,700, and XRP declined below $2.

In November, Bitcoin lost 23% of its value, and in October fell 30% from its record high.

Selling pressure has intensified, with CoinGlass reporting $2 billion crypto positions have been liquidated in the past 24 hours. This follows mass liquidations on 10 October that erased $1.5 trillion of combined market value of all cryptocurrencies.

Thursday saw $903 million in outflows for the digital asset.

The crash could indicate another crypto winter, with traders anxious to sell before the Federal Reserve decides to cut interest rates. 

